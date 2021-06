Home Life, Self Reflection Upon Love is a poetic experimental short film made by Flynn Lan.

Set during quarantine, the character in Home Life stays in her childhood house and reflects on memories: a friendship and a past relationship in United States, California.

Lan's personal experience as a UCSC student caught in a global pandemic spoke to the tone of her film.

Check out Flynn's Vimeo Page to see more of her work: https://vimeo.com/flynnlan