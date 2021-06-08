Tenderloin Art Festival Raises Funds for Unhoused Neighbors, Mutual Aid

As California reopens and in-person events slowly begin popping up, it’s more important than ever to look to our communities and assess where help and healing are needed. It’s crucial that the work is done to lift one another up in order to reimagine the kind of world we want to see moving forward.

On Saturday, June 12, Houseless Aid SF and Community Makes are putting on an art fundraiser to raise money for mutual aid funds that help people experiencing homelessness. These organizations have been taking donations for specific people who are in need, largely through social media, but now they’re taking the next step and hosting an event in San Francisco.