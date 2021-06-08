What if cars could only drive in reverse?
Originally made for a 48 Hour Film Festival during COVID, Across the Uni-Reverse tackles this very question. Part science fiction, part backward-facing version of Speed, Across The Uni-Reverse is one of the KQED Homemade Film Festivals finalists, created by Louie Gallagher.
Louie Gallagher is an 18-year-old director/editor from Los Angeles, California. Louie's previous credits include working as a content creator for Some Good News starring John Krasinski, and he recently sold his first short film.
Credits for Across the Uni-Reverse
-
Louie Gallagher // Director & Writer
-
Danny Bird // Writer
-
Lulu Barringer // Writer
-
Leah Schiffer // Writer
-
Danny Bird // Key Cast “Danny”
-
Connor Franzen // Key Cast “Esrever”
-
Leah Schiffer // Key Cast “Leah”
-
Lulu Barringer // Sound
-
Louie Gallagher // Editors
-
Hippie Powers // Music