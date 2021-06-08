What if cars could only drive in reverse?

Originally made for a 48 Hour Film Festival during COVID, Across the Uni-Reverse tackles this very question. Part science fiction, part backward-facing version of Speed, Across The Uni-Reverse is one of the KQED Homemade Film Festivals finalists, created by Louie Gallagher.

Director Bio: