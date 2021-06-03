Fantastic Negrito, Kronos Quartet and Zakir Hussain Slated for Stanford Live Concerts This Summer

Bay Area music lovers can add more live shows to their summer calendars: Stanford Live announced today that it would resume in-person concerts at Frost Amphitheater on July 1. The new schedule of programming, developed in partnership with the San Francisco Symphony and SFJAZZ, kicks off with a concert by tabla master Zakir Hussain, saxophonist Joshua Redman and Stanford Jazz Workshop.

The lineup continues with three shows every week through August 7, and includes a variety of international musical genres, comedy and family-friendly events. Other highlights include a July 8 concert by blues-rock Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito, and several San Francisco Symphony performances led by music director Esa-Pekka Salonen, New Jersey Symphony Orchestra’s Xian Zhang and the Oakland Symphony’s Michael Morgan.

Innovative contemporary classical ensemble Kronos Quartet is set to perform with Ethio-jazz singer and composer Meklit on July 3. And on August 5, jazz vocalist Gregory Porter will perform with the Marcus Shelby Quintet and singer Tiffany Austin.

Tickets will go on sale to Stanford Live members on June 7 and will become available to the general public on June 11. August performances go on sale in July. Details here.