The premier episode of the second annual KQED Homemade Film Festival, Pebbles is created by animator, Nathania Zaini.

Zaini says about Pebbles; on September 16th I was admitted to the hospital for a few days. It was an eye-opening experience, to say the least. I witnessed the tough work environment that nurses have to endure first hand, tending to too many patients, not having enough sleep, working past their work hours, sometimes not even getting a proper meal or bathroom breaks, or breaks at all, for that matter.

Patients add on to the burdens too, asking for too much, being impatient and hostile, not knowing that their nurse is tending to 5 other patients at the same time.

I made this animation as a small way to show my admiration and gratitude to the healthcare workers. I can’t imagine being in their shoes, the mental toll that lingers after the end of their shifts, on top of their personal issues.