KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Aine Henderson
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

The premier episode of the second annual KQED Homemade Film Festival, Pebbles is created by animator, Nathania Zaini.

Zaini says about Pebbles; on September 16th I was admitted to the hospital for a few days. It was an eye-opening experience, to say the least. I witnessed the tough work environment that nurses have to endure first hand, tending to too many patients, not having enough sleep, working past their work hours, sometimes not even getting a proper meal or bathroom breaks, or breaks at all, for that matter.

Patients add on to the burdens too, asking for too much, being impatient and hostile, not knowing that their nurse is tending to 5 other patients at the same time.

I made this animation as a small way to show my admiration and gratitude to the healthcare workers. I can’t imagine being in their shoes, the mental toll that lingers after the end of their shifts, on top of their personal issues.

Arrow
Still from 'Pebbles'
Still from 'Pebbles'
Still from 'Pebbles'
Still from 'Pebbles'
Still from 'Pebbles'
Arrow

2020 was designated as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

Sponsored

You can keep up with filmmaker Nathania Zaini on her Instagram  https://www.instagram.com/nathania_z/

Check out the making of Pebbles here:

Or connect with her on her website: https://www.nathaniazaini.com/

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel to see the full festival: http://bit.ly/KQEDHMFFS2

Director Bio:

Nathania Zaini (Nia) was born in Indonesia. She enjoys all methods of creating, depending on the story she wants to tell.

Often driven by creative impulses, Nia uses art as a way of cataloging life. At times unpolished and rough, she strives to document the fleeting moments of inspiration.

Nia has lived in Singapore, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Although she’s done many different things, she’s always been anchored in storytelling. Nia graduated from the Academy of Art University in 2019 with an MFA degree in Stop Motion Animation. She’s currently based in Los Angeles and keeps herself occupied working on illustration, animation, and embroidery.

Credits for Pebbles

  • Nathania Zaini // Director
  • Randolph Zaini  & Nathania Zaini // Writer
    Taylor Westerfield // Sound Designer
  • David Mulgado // Music