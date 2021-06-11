Masego, Jane Handcock, Vadia, Rexx Life Raj Bring Live Music to Blk Girls Green House

Oakland’s Blk Girls Green House is putting on its first live performance since the plant nursery and event space opened its doors in August 2020.

“Grooves From The Green House,” a series where talented musicians perform in front of an intimate gathering of folks, is scheduled to start promptly at 8pm on June 19.

The first show in this series features a lineup of forward-thinking hip-hop and R&B artists with thoughtful lyrics and a soulful vibe: Jane Handcock, Vadia, Rexx Life Raj, Masego and DJ Mujie.

The evening honors Juneteenth—Freedom Day, which marks the anniversary of enslaved Africans in Texas receiving notification that slavery had been abolished two and a half years earlier.

The owners of Blk Girls Green House see significance in hosting their first concert on Juneteenth. Kalkidan “Kalu” Gebreyohannes, who co-owns the shop with J’Maica Roxanne, says, “It honors our ancestors who fought and endured suffering, it honors our community who yearn for healing, joy and celebration, and most importantly it unifies all those who stand for equality and justice and continue to fight for freedom.”