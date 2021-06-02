The 23rd Healdsburg Jazz Festival Returns With In-Person Performances

Healdsburg Jazz Festival has announced its complete lineup for its 23rd edition this June 17–20, featuring four days of in-person performances by award-winning artists.

The first official event of the festival will be the opening night gala Harlem of the West on June 17, featuring Stella Heath and her Harlem of the West band, a musical collective of Bay Area artists, and the Healdsburg Jazz student All-Star ensemble. Friday, June 18 will continue the celebration with the Barbary Coast dinner show, celebrating San Francisco’s history of the Gold Rush era and the early 20th-century popularization of jazz with performances from Katie and the Lost Boys.

June 19 will bring the inaugural all-day Healdsburg Jazz Juneteenth Celebration, with a star-studded lineup featuring The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol and her Trio, San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin, Donald Lacy, the Howard Wiley Trio, and more. On June 20, the festival will continue with a Father’s Day concert, featuring Grammy-award nominated and Oakland-based musician Kenny Washington.

Founded 23 years ago, Healdsburg Jazz is a Bay Area-based nonprofit organization that aims to celebrate the art form of jazz through its annual festival and various educational initiatives. “We are proud to present a festival that is inclusive, diverse, and representative of our Healdsburg community and vision for the future,” said artistic director Marcus Shelby. “This year, Healdsburg Jazz will explore the intersection of music with a range of artforms.”

All performances will take place outdoors, and this year’s festival will kick off with a pre-festival event on Wednesday, June 16 at Harmon Guest House Rooftop Deck, with 20% of proceeds benefiting Healdsburg Jazz.