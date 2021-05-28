KQED is a proud member of
Babydog, the West Virginia Governor's Bulldog, Wants Everyone to Get Vaccinated, Apparently

Rae Alexandra
"If you won't do it for your family, you've got to get vaccinated for Babydog," West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Thursday.  (YouTube/ Governor Jim Justice)

Living in California is cool. Not just because of the obvious stuff—like the weather and the coastline—but also because our state politicians excel at keeping us safe when we're getting a little too rowdy. It's why smoking has been banned in bars here since 1989. It's why we've got the strictest emissions standards in the country. And it's why we were one of the first 10 states to issue a mask mandate in 2020.

The problem with living in a state this sensible, however, is that politicians never have to cajole us into anything. Now, you might be thinking, "Isn't that a good thing?" And sure, it probably was last week. But that was before West Virginia governor Jim Justice introduced the internet to his English bulldog, Babydog. (Babydog!)

Babydog was brought out 34 minutes into a press briefing about West Virginia's response to COVID-19, and was promptly used as a bargaining chip. "If you won't do it for me, if you won't do it for your family, you've got to get vaccinated for Babydog," Justice said, attempting to make his sentient potato look animated. "She wants you to get vaccinated so badly. She's going to be the one to lead us through all these incentives. And without any questions, she'll give you a high-five right now."

I don't know about the rest of you, but I would definitely get vaccinated two more times for a high five from Babydog. After her nonchalant yet triumphant two-minute appearance was over, the meeting quickly moved to the office of retired general, Major Jim Hoyer. Hoyer visibly sighed before unmuting himself and uttering, "Well, I sure wish Dr. Marsh was here today, because I hate to follow Babydog..."

By Friday, Babydog was trending on Twitter.

West Virginia's percentage of fully vaccinated people is currently at 33.8% versus California's 42.2%. Just imagine how much further ahead we'd be if Governor Newsom made a similar video. Not with his golden retriever Max though. Rather, he should unfurl the real power pet in the Newsom household—the bunny that appeared in a family video last year. Which looks like this:

Governor Gavin Newsom's long-haired pet bunny, appearing in a family video in 2020.
Foolishly, Governor Gavin Newsom's pet bunny has never asked anyone to get vaccinated. (Facebook/ @CAgovernor )

This eyeball in a floof pile probably wants you to get vaccinated just as much as Babydog. Hop to it, Newsom.