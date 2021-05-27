San Francisco's Exploratorium Unveils LGBTQ+ Themed Programming For Pride Month

San Francisco’s Exploratorium is celebrating Pride Month with three consecutive LGBTQ+ themed editions of its weekly After Dark Online events for adults.

The first event, on June 3, features 500 Queer Scientists, a visibility campaign for LGBTQ+ people and their allies in STEM fields. 500 Queer Scientists founder Dr. Lauren Esposito will discuss a forthcoming exhibit that will focus on depicting the first-person stories of LGBTQ+ women and gender minorities of color in STEM professions.

After Dark will follow on June 10 with a program called Queering the Future, which centers queer activists in a discussion about climate change. On June 24, a Pride celebration honors San Francisco’s legacy and history of LGBTQ+ culture. All programming is free to view online on YouTube and Facebook Live, and occurs from 7-8pm.

Before COVID-19, Exploratorium After Dark happened every Thursday night, when the museum stayed open late for guests ages 18 and older. This Pride Month’s After Dark nights will be the last of over a year of virtual programming since the beginning of the pandemic, and the museum will return to in-person programming in July.

Designed by the STARS internship team in collaboration with the Exploratorium’s public programming team, the After Dark Online events offered in June will center the perspectives and work of trans and queer people of color. The STARS internship (Striving for Trans-inclusion and Anti-Racism in Science learning) began at the Exploratorium in January, and included 13 queer and trans people ages 18-24.