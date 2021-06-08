The Abrupt Ending of ‘Shrill’ Shows the Need for Fat Representation on TV

The reason Shrill was so good at being honest, empowering and, yes, hilarious was because it was created, developed and written by women who didn’t just know the Annie Eastons of the world, they were them. Bryant (memorably hailed as Saturday Night Live’s “first ever fat woman” by Bitch Media) developed and co-wrote the first season with Lindy West and Alexandra Rushfield. Shrill took its name from West’s 2017 book of essays. (Almost all of the components for the first season are visible in a single essay from the collection titled, “You’re So Brave for Wearing Clothes and Not Hating Yourself!”) Rushfield had previously written for—and executive produced—other funny, brilliant series like Parks and Recreation and Love. The Bryant/West/Rushfield core trio went on to bring in an incredibly diverse team of writers to pen the episodes that they didn’t. And the show was better for it.

Themes around fat-shaming were also present in seasons two and three—they had to be for the sake of realism—but the show became less concerned about Annie’s size, and more concerned about her development as an empowered, freshly assertive person. Season three, which came out May 7, was particularly adept at exploring the pitfalls of this kind of newly acquired self-confidence, as Annie made cringeworthy mistakes in both her career and her love life. Along the way, we also got very invested in the life of her queer, more gregarious best friend, Fran (played warmly and hilariously by Lolly Adefope).

And then, right in the middle of Annie and Fran’s still blossoming, still messy journeys, it all came to a screeching halt. Shrill ended for good last month, after 22 too-short episodes. I’ve been trying to make peace with that since I binged the new season the day it came out. The knowledge that there will never be another episode has been actively bothering me ever since. And the fact that the cast and writers didn’t find out it would be the last season until they were already halfway through making it has been nagging at me even more. Perhaps if they’d had a little more notice, Shrill wouldn’t feel quite so unfinished right now.

On the promo jaunt for Shrill's third and final season, Bryant and West did their level best to put a positive spin on the end of the show. Bryant told Refinery 29: “Something I really like about the end for both Fran and Annie is that they don’t end with these perfect scenarios. They end with scenarios that they’re going to have to work through and grow in order to get through ... I think it’s a nice way to show that she’s got more work to do forever.”

In an interview with Esquire, Lindy West said, “I also think that not tying everything up with a big bow lets characters keep living in a way that a more formal finale doesn’t. You’re just stepping back out of their lives. In my brain, their lives go on, and all of these characters are still out there.”