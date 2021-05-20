Here, Kitty, Kitty—That Mountain Lion Spotted in Bernal Heights Has Been Captured

Breathe a sigh of relief, San Francisco hikers, for that mountain lion that's been roaming around Bernal Heights was safely captured on Wednesday night. And don't worry, cat lovers—he is safe, thanks to a giant team effort by SF Animal Care and Control, SFPD, California Fish and Wildlife officials, and the Oakland Zoo.

First, the brave souls of SFACC cornered the big cat while he was hiding in a tree on Santa Marina Street, near Mission Street. (Ten bucks says the neighbors facing the tree were more excited than the birds living in it.)

While that was going on, SFPD officers secured the perimeter, and the California Fish and Wildlife folks rushed to the scene, Batman and Robin-style. After they'd tranquilized the lion with a dart, he jumped down from the tree, climbed onto the nearest porch and promptly passed out. (We've all been there.)