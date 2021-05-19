Black Thought, Sa-Roc to Perform at Environmental Justice Virtual Summit

Despite the fact that environmental issues disproportionately impact communities of color, they are often portrayed as “white issues,” and the majority of prominent environmental activists are white. The HH4C Environmental Justice Summit seeks to center other voices in the conversation and brainstorm solutions for the lack of diversity in the mainstream movement to address climate change.

This year’s summit will feature a keynote address and multiple panel discussions with environmental experts on ways to diversify the environmental justice movement. It will also feature performances by artists including rapper and co-founder of The Roots, Black Thought, as well as Sa-Roc, M1 of dead prez, Eastshore Highway, DJ Shortkut, & B-Boy Ark and DJ D-Sharp.