Seth Rogen on the Comedy Advice He Got at 12 That He Still Thinks About

What was always interesting is that it would totally go away when I was on stage. I would have a cough. Sometimes I got twitchy, like I would always clear my throat or I'd shake my head or I would flare my nostrils. Those were things I would do a lot. And whenever I went on stage, it completely went away. It never happened when I was on stage, which was always fascinating to me and always kind of showed me that it was not a physical, in the traditional sense, thing that I had. ... In some way, my brain was doing it because my brain could stop doing it. And also when I smoked weed, it made it much better. Like, it really kind of relaxed me and put everything at ease a little bit and for sure ease a lot of those symptoms.

On working with his writing, directing and producing partner Evan Goldberg, and being criticized for having characters in their films be bad influences

We make R-rated movies, so by nature they're not something that a lot of young kids can go see on their own without their parents taking them. But, I think that being said, I mean, it's something that we are more aware of than we used to be, especially now that my friends have kids. There are things that I think when we were younger, honestly looking at movies and things like that, our movies, I think we would justify certain things by saying like, "Well, we're not condoning this behavior." Like, sure, the protagonist is doing it, but they are learning a lesson that they shouldn't do it in the end. But I think over the years I've seen more that if your protagonists are doing it, the nuance that maybe they've learned a lesson at some point of the movie that they shouldn't be doing that thing is lost on a lot of people. And most people just take like, "Oh, that's a cool thing to do!" And so that's something we've grown more aware of over the years, I would say.

On getting into a car accident (and nearly dying) while on his first date with his now wife

I think it probably tells you a lot about the other person very fast. I think you could really get a sense for what someone is like after you've both almost died, and we really still liked each other. We both dealt with it well, neither of us freaked out. We genuinely cared about the other person's well-being. ... I think it was really something that made us get to know each other much faster than normal dating. It's like ... when you see in an action movie these two people [who] have never met, and then they go through explosions and car chases, and by the end of it, they're in love. It was like a very kind of lame version of that.

Sam Briger and Seth Kelley produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Petra Mayer adapted it for the Web.