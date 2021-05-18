With J Dilla’s Help, Rapper SETI X Launches a New Music Program for SF Youth

D

uring our conversation, Sethi self-medicates, a meditative practice that is a part of a Sikh “saint soldier” tradition dating back millennia, before telling me about his time spent living in Punjab. Back then, in 2012, he launched a collective known as SlumGods to teach Indian youth about the four elements of hip-hop. He also tells me about his work in Los Angeles with students in juvenile detention, where he provided instrumental production and music writing courses until the program lost its funding.

Sethi is genuinely a man of the people, someone who has put in his hustle as a working-class son of immigrants, and who knows firsthand music’s ability to transform and uplift communities.

“This is the essence of who I am,” he says. “It’s a lifelong journey to break the borders in our mind and just flow. That’s why hip-hop is the love of my life.”

As the recipient of the J Dilla Music Tech Grant, Sethi will be able to pass along his energy and skills to the next wave of Bay Area talent—much like Dilla did to previous generations during his time. Sethi is particularly excited about bringing this program to the Excelsior neighborhood, where he says the students are diverse, have resisted displacement and are fighting against aggressive gentrification.

The program will only be available to students at the June Jordan School for Equity, and will be offered to any 9th-12th grader who is enrolled by the fall. Students can expect brand new recording equipment, professional mentorships and access to paid internships to prepare them for a professional music career.

Since debuting, the J Dilla Music Tech Grant has partnered with various districts in underserved communities throughout the U.S., and has featured lessons and appearances from world renowned figures like Wyclef Jean, Questlove and Pusha T. In many ways, the program represents more than just “saving the music”—it’s also about preserving culture, creating spaces for neglected populations and leveling the playing field in our capitalistic society. It’s something Sethi himself is familiar with.

Having lost his brother Jusdeep Sethi at an early age, SETI X was reborn as a messenger with a purpose to reach and inspire listeners, particularly young people. He dedicates his success and good fortune to his brother. But he also gives major credit to the Bay Area for transforming him into a warrior.

Though he has been around the globe, rocking at an illegal street show in Tokyo with Japanese hip-hop crew IllEffects and performing in Mumbai, Sethi acknowledges the important role of Bay culture in shaping him into a critical, socially aware artist who strives to give back.

After graduating high school early at 17 and enrolling at San Francisco State University, where he soaked up his game in ethnic and Africana studies, he began to develop a sense of political engagement that he says didn’t exist for him as an adolescent growing up in Los Angeles.

“The Bay Area, and the rappers and scholars here, helped me understand knowledge of self. I thought I knew who I was, then I moved here and really started to learn,” he says. “I was studying with OGs about the Black Panthers and Third World Liberation Movements and in the streets with it. L.A. made me, but the Bay raised me.”

The J Dilla Music Tech grant, he tells me, is just his way of giving back and saying thank you.

It’s a model of reciprocity that’s uncommon. Often, one moves into an area to benefit from what’s there, but is never expected to provide those same resources in return. Sethi is an example of what happens when that process is reversed. I call it de-gentrification.