Watch the First Trailer for ‘Blindspotting,’ Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs’ TV Spin-Off

The trailer shows Ashley navigating her new life living with Miles’ mom (Helen Hunt) and sister (Jaylen Barron), working the front desk at the fancy Alcatraz Hotel, and supporting Miles in jail and in the courtroom. The show also clearly has surreal elements, with multiple spontaneous dance scenes—including one that breaks out inside a penitentiary waiting room. Diggs’ character Collin is conspicuously absent throughout.

“The Bay isn’t just in the backdrop,” Casal told SFGate in February. “Like the movie, the Bay is in everything the show touches. So much of the clothing is sourced from local brands and the music is heavily sourced from Bay artists. It’s in the soundscapes, the dancing styles, the art on the walls. It’s all carefully curated to bring the Bay to the world.”

In addition to co-writing the series with Nijla Mu’min, Benjamin Earl Turner (who plays Earl), Alanna Brown, and Priscila García-Jacquier, Diggs and Casal are also executive producers. Casal is serving as showrunner and Jones is acting as producer. The series premieres on Sunday, June 13, on Starz.