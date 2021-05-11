NBC Won't Air 2022 Golden Globes in Rebuke to Hollywood Foreign Press Association

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," NBC said in a statement on Monday. "However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

The 86-member organization has been scrambling to clean up its reputation and voted last week for an overhaul proposal that includes finding a new CEO, a Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, and a hotline to report conduct violations. It also kick-starts a search for new members, which at the moment includes zero Black people.

But the pledges of transformation have done little to assuage entertainment companies. On the same day that the HFPA approved the new plan, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos announced the streaming company is cutting ties with the Golden Globes.