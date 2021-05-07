‘Calder-Picasso’ Pairs the Art—Not the Artists—In a Decades-Long Discourse

At the same time, Picasso’s interest in line and movement is represented in a delicate drawing of dancing women; a painting of a deconstructed female figure; and a small, crude body twisted out of thick wire. He too, loved acrobats, but here, they are contained within the rectangular bounds of a canvas surface. Even the maquette for Picasso’s proposed monument to the French poet Guillaume Apollinaire, rendered in wire and sheet metal, maintains a rigid geometry.

Where Calder’s work is light and airy, Picasso’s is solid and dense. Calder’s renderings of figures give way to abstraction in 1931, which he described as “a more minute system of bodies, an atmospheric condition, or even a void.” Picasso’s 1932 painting Nu couché (Reclining Nude), flanked by Calder’s planet-like Croisière and triangular-based stabile Object with Red Discs begins to look less like a lounging woman and more like a collection of spheres, S-curves and wavy, radiating lines. (This effect continues in Picasso’s Femme assise dans un fauteuil rouge, which could be a painting of a bronze sculpture of Platonic solids, and the eerie woman-as-robot Femme au fauteuil rouge.)

Wall text takes care to emphasize that though some of Calder’s painted metal mobiles may look like leaves, and though one of his sculptures may have the title Wooden Bottle with Hairs (delightful!), these objects are not representational. But neither are they wholly abstract. Both artists’ work, in fact, rejects such strict demarcations. A catalog essay by Donatien Grau urges a more fluid view: “Abstraction is not a fixed format, separated from the human; quite the opposite, it is a process that keeps evolving.”

In that vein, Jed Perl writes that Calder’s “radically minimalist sculptures ... grew out of his feeling for the curve of a dancer’s thigh or the angle of a shotputter’s arm.” An interest in the shapes and movements of bodies became an interest in shapes and movements. Calder did not abandon the real world in 1931, Grau and Perl both argue, he expanded our understanding of it. While Picasso’s work returns constantly to the human form (in particular, the female form), Calder’s ranges outside human experience to encompass the forces of nature and the shape of galaxies.

As their careers grew and their artworks scaled up (even as women became shapes and cosmologies became crisp arrangements of wood and wire), a surprising sense of warmth—of the artists’ hands—persists. In 1944, Calder created models for an unrealized architecture project, represented in this show by three brass and aluminum pieces. They are uncharacteristically bulky, but still made with balancing, interlocking elements that would have been cast in concrete to hover (terrifyingly) 30–40 feet above the street.

Similarly, Picasso translated cut and folded paper into large sheet-metal sculptures that retained their hand-wrought-ness. His Woman with Outstretched Arms (1961) is angular and cheerful. Despite her pointy edges, she looks huggable.

Ultimately, the pleasure in Calder-Picasso comes from seeing connections and identifying echoes between artworks one might not have previously considered alongside each other. Calder may have revolutionized sculptures by making them move, but in this context, it’s clear that Picasso’s works are also active.

There’s the movement of his brushstrokes, and the movement of a viewer’s eye as it travels across a deconstructed form. His 11-part lithograph series Le Taureau (The Bull) repeats the image of a bull as it clarifies into just the few curves required to convey its essence. It’s a storyboard, a series of still images in a stop-motion animation about the exciting space between figuration and abstraction.