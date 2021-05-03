Michael Lewis' 'The Premonition' is a Sweeping Indictment of the CDC

In January and February of 2020, hundreds of Americans in Wuhan, China, were flown back to the U.S. Considering how many people had died of COVID-19 in China at that point, it would have made sense to test those Americans who were coming back. But according to Lewis and his sources, then-CDC Director Robert Redfield refused to test them, saying it would amount to doing research on imprisoned persons.

"Redfield is a particularly egregious example, but he's an expression of a much bigger problem. And if you just say, 'Oh, it's the Trump administration' or 'Oh, it's Robert Redfield,' you're missing the bigger picture," Lewis says. "And the bigger picture is we as a society have allowed institutions like the CDC to become very politicized. And this is a larger pattern in the U.S. government. More and more jobs being politicized, more and more people in these jobs being on shorter, tighter leashes. More the kind of person who ends up in the job being someone who is politically pleasing to whoever happens to be in the White House. And so ... the conditions for Robert Redfield being in that job were created long ago."

Lewis says he reached out to the CDC for comment, but the CDC wouldn't speak to him.

"So what I did was guerilla journalism," he says. "I interviewed individuals who were willing to talk to me either on background or off the record. And a couple people were on the record. But the CDC itself, I was told would not—didn't want to talk to me."

According to Lewis' reporting, the CDC basically had two positions on the pandemic early on. Early on, it was that there was nothing to see here—that this is not a big deal. It's being overblown. And then there was this very quick pivot when it started spreading in the U.S. and the position became, 'It's too late and there's nothing we can do.'