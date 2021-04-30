Now Playing! This Must Be the Place. Right?

Dramas about the refugee experience are usually, at their core, exercises in empathy, but writer-director Ben Sharrock achieves something far greater through a touching blend of slack-jawed absurdism, underplayed tragedy and well-played metaphors. While Limbo, which received British Academy Award nominations for best film and best debut, refers most obviously to the months and months of suspended semi-animation that the film’s Middle Eastern and African characters endure awaiting the Scottish government’s dispensation of their requests for asylum, it also describes the disorienting period between the past (forever slipping through their fingers) and the unknowable future.

Culture shock is the least of the problems facing Syrian musician Omar (Amir El-Masry) and Afghan emigré Farhad (Vikram Bhai), part of a group of refugees stuck on a sparsely populated island with nothing to pass the time except role-play acculturation classes and Friends episodes. (Sharrock supplies enough deadpan laughs to keep limbo from turning into hell.) Farhad is a loner with a secret passion for Freddie Mercury, while Omar endures guilt-rich conversations (via a phone booth in the middle of nowhere) with his parents in Turkey about his older brother in Syria, fighting with the opposition.

Everywhere he goes, Omar carries a cross in the form of his grandfather’s oud. The movie carries the weight of the metaphor to the breaking point—it’s hard to conceive of anything with less pragmatic value in this indifferent clime and place than an Arabic musical instrument—yet Sharrock manages to parlay the oud into a deeply moving expression of loyalty, friendship and love, as well as self-assertion and self-expression.

About Endlessness

Opens Apr. 30

Roxie Virtual Cinema, Rafael@Home

The Swedish director Roy Andersson has been well-known in certain circles, locally and abroad, since his 2000 breakthrough, Songs from the Second Floor. His style, on full view in the wonderful You, the Living (2007) and, less successfully, A Pigeon Sat on A Branch Contemplating Existence (2014), consists of a succession of mostly unrelated encounters between husbands and wives, doctors and patients, waiters and customers. They're shot with a fixed camera set at the perfect distance from the characters to grant them their dignity (if not a total respite from embarrassment) and to relieve us from (most of) our discomfort.

Imagine New Yorker cartoons without the captions, and you get an idea of Andersson’s surrealistically deadpan vignettes. They aren’t silent, to be sure, but they never pay off the way you’d expect. A man describes running into, and being ignored by, a person he hadn’t seen since school—and the incident repeats itself while he’s talking to us. (Andersson likes to knock down the fourth wall.)

About Endlessness is, like Andersson’s other recent films, a grimly hilarious exposé of lives of quiet desperation that makes Stockholm look like a soundstage in a Samuel Beckett universe. But he also achieves moments of genuine pathos, notably via the recurring character of a pastor who, in one terrific sequence, plaintively repeats over and over, “What should I do now that I have lost my faith?”

Improbably, that’s also the funniest scene in the movie. No words can convey its grim levity, any more than describing a Buster Keaton stunt can duplicate the effect of seeing it. Andersson thinks in cinema, as well as Nordic philosophy.