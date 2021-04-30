Layers of Meaning with Visual Artist Paola de la Calle

Most recently, Paola was invited by a coalition of San Francisco based organizations to lead the art contingent of a campaign called "Caravan for the Children." It's focused on the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris administration and seeks to raise awareness for the release, reunification, and healing of the 600+ young people separated from their families in U.S. detention centers.

It all kicked off in January, with a car caravan through San Francisco. Next, Paola helped organize a series of virtual events that highlighted immigrant poets, storytellers, and advocates. On the 90th day of the campaign, Paola traveled with the coalition to San Diego where they hosted music and poetry at the border. They also rallied community support at the iconic Chicano Park.

May 1st will mark the 100th day of the Biden-Harris administration and the culmination of the campaign. To pressure the administration to free the detained migrant children, the coalition will take "Caravan for the Children" to the U.S. capitol and participate in the May Day Immigrant Justice March. There, Paola will unveil a series of quilts. She contributed five quilts covered with collages of butterflies, a Guatemalan worry doll, a quinceañera ring and fences.

This week, we're talking her latest project along with symbols, memory, the magic of realness, and sourcing community input for collaborative art.

Below are lightly edited excerpts of my conversation with Paola de la Calle.

Marisol: Your work consists of printmaking, ceramics, textiles, and now this beast of a quilting project. What's the pull to work in these different mediums?

Paola: For me, I used to call myself a printmaker because it was what I was mostly doing. But I came to a point where I was like, ugh, I'm getting really bored or I'm getting really tired of paper. So I started experimenting with other materials. Textiles for me have a lot of significance because my tía Tata used to work as a seamstress for Coach. I used to sit with her by the sewing machine. She taught me how to sew clothes. She taught me to sew buttons, and to make quinceñera dresses. So it was really something that was embedded in my childhood and in my memories. And it felt really natural for me to start working with fabric.

Paola: Before the pandemic, I was working on this really large textile piece that I had kind of put away for a while, but when the pandemic hit, I hung that fabric between the wall of my bedroom and bathroom. Taking it apart and putting it back together. It has gone through an entire transformation and it became a sort of meditative experience. And I think that has really prepared me for these quilts because it was the largest I had ever worked before. And it. It really changed the scale of what I thought was possible with the work that I was doing.

Paola: It's been interesting to be able to switch between mediums and see how they all kind of influence each other and how now they're kind of starting to get pieced together.

Marisol: That makes me think of the history of quilting… If you go into a museum in the United States, they usually label textiles “craft or folk art…” and because these arts are usually made by women, especially Black and brown women, craft art or folk art is often deemed like less artistically rigorous and valuable... What do you think of this?

Paola: It’s interesting because I think that there's a lot of notions of labor also attached to that kind of art. Quilting, sewing, textile work is highly intensive on the body and they are done usually by women.

Paola: In so many ways the art institutions kind of mirror where we are as a society... in devaluing the labor that black and brown women do or working class people do. And I think it's important to try to disrupt those spaces and figure out the ways that we can push the narrative of what craft art is or what folk art is and why we call it that and why we create those distinctions.

Another notable project of Paolas was around the 2020 Census. She created a series of images that responded to the ways locals in San Francisco Mission district did not feel seen by the census.

Paola: That project, which is "El Futuro Es De Todos" or "The Future Is For Everyone," was really about interrogating what we want the future to look like, sound like, smell like, feel like for folks who are often miscounted, not counted or not represented in the census. The census is pretty limiting. It's only nine questions. So, I really wanted to hear from other people and from the community: What do you wish it asked instead?

Marisol: Can you list some of the questions that community members wanted to be asked on the census but weren't?

Paola: I wish it asked what resources we believed are lacking in our communities... More information about rent, stabilization, stabilization... What are what are the goals of the community... College, Trade school, et cetera, and what resources do we need to get to these places?... Consent-education in our school system, sexual violence needs to be desperately addressed...

Paola: From those statements and questions that folks asked. I pulled a bunch of different images kind of related to what they were saying. And it started off with collaging. And then I created some digital files and I created a series of 8 posters that we ended up wheat pasting on the corner of 18th and Mission