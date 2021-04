Outside Lands returns to Golden Gate Park in October, and daily lineups have been announced.

The Strokes and Tyler the Creator headline Friday; Lizzo, Vampire Weekend and Young Thug headline Saturday; and Tame Impala, J Balvin and Kehlani headline Sunday. A full lineup broken down by day is below.

Single-day tickets, starting at $165 each, go on sale Thursday, April 29, at 10am.