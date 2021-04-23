'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Finale Makes a Poignant Reveal

But having a Black man step up to be a symbol of America at a time when police brutality and systemic racism are front-page issues couldn't be a simple matter.

Even though the first season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier focused on a complicated plot about super-powered freedom fighters becoming terrorists, the real purpose was to spend six episodes transforming the Falcon. We watched him become a Black hero who could shoulder Captain America's red-white-and-blue Vibranium shield, fully aware of all the issues he was taking on.

"Every time I pick this thing up, I know there are millions of people out there who are going to hate me for it," Wilson says in one poignant speech in the season finale. "Yet I'm still here. No super serum. No blond hair or blue eyes. The only power I have, is to believe we can do better." At a time when average people are risking their safety to protest police brutality, putting so much on the line for the belief that America can be made better by the hard work of earnest people, that kind of speech feels like a rallying cry.

In the comic books, Marvel's storytellers realized a long time ago that Captain America had the most impact when he challenged and resisted the nation's exceptionalist propaganda, rather than reflecting it. So it was particularly satisfying to see this series create a Captain America for a new age—when so much of the nation's systemic racism is directly challenged.