'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Finale Makes a Poignant Reveal

This also explains why so much in this series outside of Sam Wilson's storylines felt so underdeveloped, especially the supposed bad guys, terrorist/freedom fighters, the Flag Smashers. These were average people who had taken a substance similar to the "super soldier serum" which gave the original Captain America his increased speed, stamina and strength. If you need to dig into the complicated backstory of the Flag Smashers, you can read it here.
Suffice it to say, these villains were so average, they added little beyond motivation for Wilson's Falcon and Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier to bond. The Flag Smashers also gave a reason for the heroes to tap the expertise of a villain dedicated to killing anyone who takes a super soldier serum, Daniel Bruhl's Baron Zemo.
I wish the show had also spent a little more time with John Walker, the PTSD-suffering ex-soldier initially selected by clueless American officials to be the new Captain America—only to lose the title when he murdered one of the Flag Smashers. Walker, played by blue-eyed celebrity son Wyatt Russell, is seen in the last episode with another compelling character, Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a hint we'll see more of both.
Here, Walker was positioned mostly as a nightmarish example of what happens when an insecure, damaged guy chases the mantle of Captain America—and the super soldier serum—for all the wrong reasons. (I still don't understand why his only punishment for killing a subdued terrorist suspect in broad daylight was losing a job. Though that does sound familiar.)