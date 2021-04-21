Missing Travel? This 'Irreverent Guide' Visits Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Places

"If I could go back there once before I die," her grandfather explains in Korean, "I would have no other wish, if I could just see my parents' graves and just cry my heart out. There's nothing that can be done, though. That's just the way it is. That's my fate."

Kye and Bourdain listen, rapt. "I might not have learned these things had it not been [for] Tony and the show," Kye mused to NPR. "I was one person before I made the show. I was a different person afterwards."

As she recounts in her essay, Kye did not grow up feeling proud of her family's history or culture.

"I moved to the States when I was 5, from Korea, and after that, I lived in a predominantly white, Anglo-American community," she writes. "As a kid who already looked different from everyone else, I was trying to fit in as an American and was mortified by my Korean heritage. My mom cooked only Korean food. My parents spoke only Korean to me ... We basically lived in Korea in our house in a very American town."

Before Kye's friends would come over—"white, blond-haired girls named Jenny and Erin who would wear shoes inside their houses"—she would hide everything in her house that looked Korean. She was a recent college graduate, still in her early 20s, when she traveled to South Korea with Bourdain. His full-throated enthusiasm for Korea's spectacular history, culture and food transformed her perspective about something she had dismissed and taken for granted—and ignited her own sense of creative potential. Now Kye works on a children's television show for Korean American families, and she's writing an autobiographical screenplay, including her travels with Bourdain, filtered through learning about food.

"I didn't know this had been so important to Nari until after [Bourdain] died, and we were talking about his impact on us," Laurie Woolever told NPR. "Had Tony lived and written his own essay for the book—which was the original plan—I never would've gotten to hear from Nari. And I think it's important, and I want people to understand how deep [Bourdain's] legacy is."

Part of that legacy, says Nari Kye, comes from how Bourdain reflexively stood up for underdogs, his embrace of those who get marginalized. "He always made people feel like they belonged," she says.

And wherever he traveled, she says, Anthony Bourdain managed to belong as well.