Poets Organize Alongside 100 Million Americans Living in Poverty in New Doc

This National Poetry Month has shown we need to keep policy change at the forefront of our thinking. As a bit of a perfect union of art and politics, this Saturday at 2pm there will be a virtual free debut screening of the new film Many Fires Next Time.

The film, referred to as a “poetic docudrama,” fuses spoken word, dance and filmed community conversations to bring the viewer into the research on the one hundred million Americans living in economic insecurity.

“It’s not an exhaustive foray into the issues that impact people living below the poverty line,” says filmmaker Jason R.A. Foster. “It’s a part of the conversation.”

Foster, a New Orleans-based filmmaker, says the 70-minute film, "could’ve been all data and stats... But that’s not getting to the very core of what the stories are, and the humanity of these people.”

Instead of charts and graphs, there's graphic language about police brutality in Chicago, immigration in Tijuana, and the intersection of economic and environmental issues in Kentucky. While dealing with topics like homophobia, workers’ rights and imperialism, the film manages to feature organizations doing work on the ground, like Oakland's Mujeres Unidas y Activas (MUA).