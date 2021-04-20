SFMOMA Announces Upcoming Free Days in 2021

Gosh, when’s the last time I got to write this? The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art will be free and open to the public on three upcoming dates this spring and summer, the earliest of which is next Monday, April 26. Advance reservations are highly recommended and entry slots for the 26th are going fast.

If next Monday is short notice for you, or, you know, you have to like ... work between 10am and 5pm, the next free days are Saturday, May 22 (10am–5pm) and Thursday, June 24 (1pm–8pm). Tickets for these dates will be available 2–3 weeks in advance. Mark your calendars accordingly.