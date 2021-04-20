KQED is a proud member of
SFMOMA Announces Upcoming Free Days in 2021

Sarah Hotchkiss
The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

Gosh, when’s the last time I got to write this? The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art will be free and open to the public on three upcoming dates this spring and summer, the earliest of which is next Monday, April 26. Advance reservations are highly recommended and entry slots for the 26th are going fast.

If next Monday is short notice for you, or, you know, you have to like ... work between 10am and 5pm, the next free days are Saturday, May 22 (10am–5pm) and Thursday, June 24 (1pm–8pm). Tickets for these dates will be available 2–3 weeks in advance. Mark your calendars accordingly.

The museum will also host a free family day (up to four adults with at least one child under 18) on May 16 (10am–5pm).

Visitors this Monday will get to see SFMOMA’s Bay Area Walls, new works commissioned from local artists; Contemporary Optics with Olafur Eliasson, Teresita Fernández and Anish Kapoor; Future Histories: Theaster Gates and Cauleen Smith; a New Work show from Charles Gaines; and more local artists in Close to Home: Creativity in Crisis. For those eyeing future dates, keep in mind that the museum’s long-delayed and much anticipated Nam June Paik retrospective opens on May 8.

For more details on SFMOMA’s free and family days, click here.

