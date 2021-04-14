Billy Eichner Predicted Colton Underwood (the Virgin ‘Bachelor’) Was Gay Two Years Ago

Looking back now, that entire segment from the show is prescient. At one point, as the women compete in teams to win a night of camping with Underwood, Eichner quips: “Where is the red team going? It’s like Colton trying to find a vagina!”

In a one-on-one chat, Eichner also tells Underwood that one-night stands are “fantastic,” gives him a reality check on bad sex, and makes fun of The Bachelor’s dating rituals. “He just says what’s on his mind and I’m a big fan,” Underwood noted at the time.

You can watch the full segment below.

The executive producers of The Bachelor made a statement in support of Underwood on Wednesday morning. “We are so inspired by Colton Underwood’s courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self,” they said. “As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton’s journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way.”

GLAAD also released a statement in support of Underwood. “There is no set timeline for coming out,” it said. “Given the large and loyal fandom who know Colton from The Bachelor, his coming out and discussion of his faith will hopefully open eyes to the millions of out and proud LGBTQ people who are also people of faith.”

On the back of that, Eichner made another prediction...