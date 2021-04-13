SoMa’s Kapwa Gardens Provides a Lush Space for Community Growth

“If you were a raver, I would say kapwa is PLUR—peace, love, unity and respect,” Danganan explains. “It means a lot of things to different people, but in essence, it’s deep empathy. And once you have empathy, you have that inner-connectedness and understand the notion of bayanihan and collaboration.”

Fostering a sense of connectedness within the Filipino diaspora is something Danganan’s been interested in for decades. After high school he had an internship at the Los Angeles nonprofit SIPA (Search To Involve Pilipino Americans), where he was a mentee of the late Dr. Dawn Mabalon. “One of the segments she taught was ‘Why is there no Manilatown [in San Francisco]?’ and it stuck with me,” Danganan says. “Growing up Asian American, there’s Chinatown and Japantown, and like where are we? Why are we so invisible?”

From the 1920s to the 1970s, there was a Manilatown where many Filipinos found solace, a three-block neighborhood by Kearny and Jackson Streets. It was most recognized by its landmark, the International Hotel. Following evictions in 1977, I-Hotel tenants, who were largely Filipino, became displaced, and the community moved to various neighborhoods—including Excelsior, Daly City and SoMa.

It wasn’t until 2016 that San Francisco recognized SOMA Pilipinas as the city’s Filipino Cultural Heritage District. The designated area includes the Bayanihan Community Center, Bindlestiff Studio—the only black-box theater dedicated to Filipino American artists—and Arkipelago Books. Since then, the development of SOMA Pilipinas has continued to blossom through Undiscovered SF; go-to restaurants like Senor Sisig and OX & Tiger; and despite the pandemic’s efforts to slow the roll, Kapwa Gardens.

“It’s a reflection of our resilience,” Danganan says of the now-lush lot. “Back in the Motherland, we had the Pacific Ring of Fire. Disasters and calamities can happen almost every year, yet our peoples back there, they rebuild, and they move forward. So, during the pandemic while the world contracted, our community remained resilient and kept growing.”

Kapwa Gardens doesn’t rock the traditional Philippine flag colors—red, blue and yellow—but symbols of Filipino culture are sprinkled throughout the space. There are calamansi trees donated by a variety of supporters. Once the sweet but sour citrus fruit is ready, they’re free for all guests to collect and enjoy. And there’s a sarimanok, a legendary bird of Philippine mythology, painted on a school bus by artists Sami See and Kristian Kabuay.

The space will open to the public on April 14 and is already set for a variety of outdoor activities and events, including “Test and Stretch,” a coronavirus test and yoga class combo; a plant-based foodie festival called OMG (short for Oh My Gulay, or vegetables); and Danganan says to expect a daytime collaboration with the SoMa bar Monarch in the future.

Kultivate Labs’ next endeavor, Republika SF, is already in the works. Republika SF will be a community cultural center located on the ground floor of the Mission Street Garage. Currently, the space is utilized as artists’ studios and a livestreaming hub where Balay Kreative streams virtual DJ sets and cooking demos.

Between rushing to buy toilet paper and baking more bread, the pandemic brought together locals from all walks of life to build Kapwa Gardens. “It’s a beacon of hope for other communities as well that we can survive this and come out better,” Danganan says. “In the long term, what I’m hoping is that the garden not only grows in the sense of more foliage, but really sets the seeds of developing a new Filipino cultural district.”

While SOMA Pilipinas continues to blossom, San Francisco’s bayanihan—or community spirit—is in full bloom.

Kapwa Gardens is open Wednesday—Sunday, 10am–6pm at 967 Mission Street, San Francisco. Details here.