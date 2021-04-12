In Oakland, Building Black and Asian Solidarity at the Street Level

Oakland’s Cultural Arts Commission—reconstituted in 2020 after being dormant for almost a decade—had never weighed in previously on issues of such gravity. “If we're gonna sit on this seat, it's only right to use that Commission as a voice and set an example,” Choice said.

Roy Chan, best known for the Chinatown Oral History Project, says the pandemic has further isolated ethnic communities from each other. “Then you throw in the increased mental illness and trauma that’s happening that leads to violence out there that we’ve been seeing the last few weeks,” he says. “Elders who have been perceived as the victims in these attacks feel like they’re suffering alone. In some cases, small businesses feel like they’re suffering alone, and they have to suffer against people on the outside. Those sentiments add to the challenge that we have.”

He adds that cultural practitioners are particularly well-suited to address issues that require bringing people together to find solutions. “The arts remind us that we are connected to each other, through music, through spoken word and all the other ways we’ve been communicating with each other.”

Hip-hop culture has been at the forefront of multiculturalism, Choice says, noting that Asian people have long been active in b-boying, turntablism and aerosol arts. The culture has “risen above all of these historical differences, these historical tensions, and brought people together. If that is one element that we know as a unifier and also a communicator, that needs to be a driving force behind these conversations.”

As for Asian MCs, few are more prolific than Lyrics Born, the Japanese-Italian American rapper and mainstay of the legendary Quannum collective. Born just released a new single, “Anti,” that speaks directly to the current climate, linking it to attempts to blame the pandemic on Asians: “COVID ain’t the most contagious disease / Racism’s number one and the hatred it breeds.”

The song exemplifies what Choice maintains about the power of hip-hop as a vehicle for social commentary and solidarity. “The cultural aspect of it, that’s the one thing that can build that commonality, that can build that togetherness, that can build that unity. It’s been there, but it’s about us remembering and highlighting it and getting back to that essence of creativity, expression and culture.”