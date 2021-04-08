'Dance Can Give Community': Twyla Tharp on Choreographing Through Lockdown

Tharp is the subject of Twyla Moves, a new documentary by the PBS series, American Masters.

On starting to dance as a small child

I started with music training both in piano and violin and percussion, and the dancing came after the fact. But on the other hand, my mother was a concert pianist and as a very tiny baby, I was going to her classes. And so I was always wiggling and then I could crawl and then I could sort of hop. So I've always been dancing to music.

On what made her early choreography different from others

I think the first thing was to eliminate the idea of steps or styles—it was to get to fundamentals of movement. And we were looking for very common, [ordinary] shared modes of movement. By ordinary, I mean not extremely sophisticated in training folks might have, and then how could that be extended and become more challenging for us who had had the advantage of that kind of training. ...

When I was beginning, I wanted to go back to the very mechanics: You either start on the right side or the left side. You either coordinate in opposition to the forward moving leg or parallel to the forward moving legs. You're either moving forwards or you're moving backwards or laterally, side-to-side. All of these kinds of, really, engineering questions are [a] kind of launch point, because I didn't want to take anything for granted. I wanted to feel as though my fundamentals were sound.

On performing dance without music

Music is much more comfortable for the general public than movement. I often say: Take one phrase of movement and put on happy music, [and] the audience thinks it's a happy dance. Put on sad music and they'll think it's a sad dance, and the movement is exactly the same. So I wanted to try to see what the emotional resonance of movement was. What excited people? What was provocative? What would they register? Not all of those, but many visual questions were asked. And that wouldn't have been possible with music, because music is so overpowering.

On why she wanted to start an all-women dance company in 1966

I think we knew there was a bias in the world of art across the board, whether it was music, painting, sculpture, literature [or] dance. And we wanted to fortify ourselves in such a way that we could put forth what we thought was our strongest suit. And our strongest suit was a lot of technique and a lot of incredible ensemble work, but also strong individual voices. ... We all had singular qualities, and that was clearer if we were all women, than had a man been in the group, we would have been the women [and] he would ... have been the man, and that would have become the distinctive, defining characteristic rather than the individual qualities of each human being.

