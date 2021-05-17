The ‘First Lady of Billiards’ Wowed 1950s San Francisco—and the Rest of the World

Soon, Katsura took a job at the hall and spent her days studying tricks done by customers. Within two years, she had won the Japanese women’s straight-rail championship, in which points are scored by making the cue ball hit two object balls. With that win came the attention of Japan’s foremost billiard champion, Kinrey Matsuyama. Matsuyama immediately started coaching Katsura and taught her three-cushion billiards, in which the cue ball must touch the table’s cushions at least three times before hitting the second object ball. It is considered, even by billiard enthusiasts, to be extraordinarily challenging.

In Tokyo, women’s presence in the billiard halls was by no means the anomaly it was in the United States. There were 2,000 billiard rooms in Tokyo at the time, and most of them had female attendants, working one to a table. Later, when she arrived in America, Katsura found the stark gender division in American halls quite jarring. “I have only met one woman billiard player while I have been here,” she said. “Here a billiard parlor is thought of as a man’s place ... You know, if someone had a billiard parlor for women only, that would be good.”

Katsura’s path to America was first paved in 1948 when she met Air Force Master Sergeant Vernon Greenleaf, who was stationed in Japan. Within two years, they were married. (Kansas’ Salina Journal once referred to Katsura as “a little Japanese war bride.”) And in late 1951, when Greenleaf was transferred home, the couple moved to Mather Air Force Base, 12 miles east of Sacramento. But it wasn’t just Greenleaf greeted with warmth on his post-war return to America. Katsura, then 37, had a welcoming party all of her own—six-time three-cushion billiard champion Welker Cochran.

ochran was, in the San Francisco Examiner’s estimation, “the finest player in the world until he retired from competition.” He had first learned about Katsura from servicemen returning from Japan after the war. They had seen Katsura after V-J (“victory over Japan”) Day, when she began putting on one-woman shows—in which she demonstrated her most impressive tricks—for the troops. (She had spent the war entertaining Japanese servicemen in much the same way.)

So many American G.I.s regaled Cochran with stories of Katsura’s cue skills that he felt compelled to find out more about her. Cochran asked his son—who was stationed 60 miles outside of Tokyo—to track Katsura down and check her out. The younger Cochran soon sent his father a 12-page letter expressing awe, admiration and the opinion that Katsura was as good a billiard player as Cochran himself. The billiard champ immediately contacted Katsura and asked her to come to the United States.