An All-Night Dance Party With Electronic and Experimental Artists for The Lab

While the chance to safely attend physical dance parties remains on the horizon, this weekend San Francisco-based nonprofit and experimental art space The Lab will offer the next best thing: a 12-hour Dance A Thon fundraiser.

The event features DJs and artists Moor Mother, Brontez Purnell, William Basinski & Preston Wendel, Matmos, Dan Deacon, The Garbage Man (Grouper's Liz Harris), Deerhoof's Greg Saunier with Sarah Harris, emcees Peaches Christ, Fauxnique, Marvin K. White, and more.

“Funds raised during the Dance A Thon will help The Lab continue to provide direct financial relief to artists,” said Executive Director Dena Beard in a statement, “while offering all of us a chance for celebration and connectivity.” According to Beard, The Lab’s Dance A Thon was inspired by the Dance Marathons of the 1930s, which allowed emotional reprieve amidst the Great Depression.

With 50 minutes of dancing followed by a 10 minute break on the hour, the event will run from 7:30pm–7:30am with a mix of DJs, performers, and other artists. Dancers who would like to participate must first set up a pledge page and begin fundraising, much like a school walk-a-thon; they'll receive a link to join the livestream after raising a minimum of $75. The event is free for the public to watch online.

In partnership with Bandcamp, The Lab will offer multiple prizes for dancers throughout the event. A $50 Bandcamp gift card will go to the Best Dancer, determined by the audience. A $150 Bandcamp gift card will go to the Highest Fundraiser, and a $150 Bandcamp gift card will go to the Last Dancer Left Standing.