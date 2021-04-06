Country Queer Documents the Genre’s Shift to LGBTQ+ Inclusivity

It was after the Pulse shooting in 2016 that he felt compelled to come out on a public level. “I was in my 50s by then,” says the artist, who’s been living in the Bay Area since 1985. “I figured I was complicit in allowing harm to come to queer people by letting people believe that I was straight. It was the least I could do.”

For years, Geist noticed a gap in the music media he consumed. “Queer people were missing!” he exclaims. “In country and Americana, anyway.” And he wanted to do something about that himself. He registered a domain name, but what to do with it was still a bit of a mystery to him. He talked to a friend, Oakland musician Cindy Emch of the Secret Emchy Society. “It’s a good idea,” she reassured him. And that’s when he knew. “I have to do this,” he says. “Nobody else is doing this, it seems like the right thing to do.”

The blog launched in September 2019, and not long after, Geist noticed that folk-rocker Aaron Lee Tasjan was following Country Queer on social media. Shortly after that, both masked crooner Orville Peck and singer/Music Row songwriter Brandy Clark agreed to interviews with Country Queer staff, and Geist sensed something was up. “[That was] another level of like, ‘Oh! I guess among artists and publicists, they know who we are,’” he says. “And they think that somehow we can do them some good.”

“The first thing I ever read on Country Queer were the heartfelt and meaningful words of Mary Gauthier...writing about folk rock geniuses the Indigo Girls,” says Tasjan of the article that first endeared him to the website. “As a queer person, it's continued to mean a lot to see these stories rolling out and to see how many people who identify differently are connecting with them.”

Sonoma County musician Avery Hellman, who crafted 2020’s delicate and enchanting Songs of Sonoma Mountain, feels similarly: ”When I first heard about Country Queer, I was so thrilled to find that community that combined a connection to and love for country...with an ethic of inclusion,” they say. “CQ has developed much needed space in the country music industry.”





Country Queer arrived in the blogosphere just as mainstream country was facing a reckoning with its history of, intentionally or unintentionally, shutting out just about anyone who didn’t fit the cisgender, white male mold that has ruled country music for so long. Though a few outliers like Charley Pride and Freddy Fender dot country music's history (and a handful of women like Loretta Lynn, Kitty Wells and Dolly Parton topped country music charts in the 20th century), the overwhelming majority of country stars have been truck-drivin', whiskey-swillin’, ostensibly straight white guys. In the genre’s history, Black musicians often went overlooked despite inspiring or helping write songs by some of the genre’s biggest white stars. And even in pockets of the scene that were more racially diverse, or accepting of women, queer and trans artists were practically unheard of.