Shotgun Players Kicks Off 30th Season by Going to Church in 'Feel the Spirit'

And indeed, season opener Feel the Spirit—a commissioned play written specifically for Zoom by Noelle Viñas—does feel transitional. Bringing the audience back to the early days of shutdown—and all of the awkwardness that entailed—as schools, theaters, and places of worship all shifted their practice online, Feel the Spirit revisits a moment in time perhaps not far enough removed to feel historic. Centered primarily on a “progressive” church congregation and their dynamic queer pastor, Gabriela (Vero Maynez), Feel the Spirit unpacks the everyday traumas and misconceptions of pandemic life and worship. To punctuate it all, an embodied holy trinity (Akaina Ghosh, J. Riley Jr., and Linda Girón) occasionally interjects their views on faith and human nature in triplicate verse.

The struggles encountered by Gabriela are both personal and professional. And though they’re exacerbated by the pandemic, like many struggles, their roots lie outside of it. Gabriela’s luminous wife, Rebecca (Lauren Garcia), is pregnant with their first child. The congregation is welcoming but wary, with an attachment to their insular traditions despite their progressive mission. Gabriela still feels like the newcomer she is, and as the very real distance created by various stay-at-home orders and protocols begins to erode her community relationships, she finds her very faith shaken. Meanwhile, the pandemic continues apace, and grim statistics of both COVID cases and deaths scroll across our screens, as devastating now as the first time they rolled in real time from March to June 2020.

Directed by Elizabeth Carter, Vero Maynez as Gabriela is vivacious and compelling. Her frustrations with her reluctant congregants—some of whom pressure her to reopen the church for in-person services within a month of the shutdown—crease the corners of her eyes and furrow her brow. She exudes kindness, but also insecurity, as she internalizes the myriad complaints of her congregants.

As Rebecca, Lauren Garcia alternates between loving and longing. She wants to be supportive of Gabriela, but comes to the conclusion much earlier that perhaps she’s taken on too much. Fred Pitts and Jean Forsman, as a pair of church “elders” with contradictory views about Gabriela’s role and efficacy, provide a grounded energy to the overall production. And footage of the three faces of God—interspersed with that of blue skies, cherry blossoms, redwoods, and other natural phenomena—shifts the mood of the play from the workaday to the metaphysical. But the fact that even God thinks Gabriela should ditch her congregation doesn’t bode well for it, and we really only hear of the church’s spiritual pain circuitously, with Pitts and Forsman as conduits.

Where Feel the Spirit falters is mostly in its format, and in making the case for a Zoom production as compelling, now that theater has mostly left the platform behind. Commissioning Noelle Viñas (whose recent Derecho delved into the human impact of electoral politics and grassroots campaigning) to explore the pandemic shutdown through a lens of faith and community is an inspired choice for Shotgun. But while plays like Derecho have had years to develop into their fullness, this play feels rushed, both in concept and in execution.