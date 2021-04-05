A Collective Poem, Written by Oakland Residents, for National Poetry Month

On Sunday morning, I woke up, gathered my superpowers, and added a couple lines to what's sure to be one of the most Oakland-centric poems ever created.

But in order to achieve that status, it'll take your poetic superpowers as well.

Oakland's Chapter 510, an organization that champions literacy—especially for marginalized youth—has partnered with the Oakland Roots soccer club for the second annual "Write Your Roots" event series. It's a part of the larger National Poetry Month celebration.

Over the next four weeks, Oakland residents are invited to participate in the All-Town Poem (Spanish version here), where writers can submit one line today or a few lines every day. The entries will then be edited and arranged into poem form, with all submissions getting credit by name—or superhero/supershero/supertheyro name, if they so choose.

This year's entries focus on the topic of power, and should prove a strong follow-up to last year's effort, which produced the epic poem "Because This City."