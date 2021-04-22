These COVID Relief Grants for Artists Are Still Accepting Applications

American Society of Journalists and Authors

These grants for freelance journalists and authors are for those who are currently ill or caring for someone who is, and require proof of published writing and medical and financial documentation.

Authors League Fund

This fund provides financial support for authors, journalists, critics, poets and other writers who’ve lost income because of the pandemic. Older people and people with medical issues are given priority.

The Blues Foundation HART Fund

The HART Fund offers financial assistance for health-related expenses, and blues musicians can call or email directly to apply.

California Jazz Foundation

California jazz musicians with five or more years in the industry can apply to have specific bills and expenses covered. Financial documentation is required, and applicants must call or email directly to apply.

CERF+ Emergency Assistance

Artists working in glass, clay, metal, wood and other craft mediums can apply for financial aid for COVID-19-related medical expenses.

Dramaturgists Guild Foundation Grant

Playwrights, librettists and other writers in the world of theater can apply for emergency assistance for basic living expenses.

Foundation for Contemporary Arts

Artists who’ve had exhibitions and performances canceled can apply for $2,000 grants.

MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund

The Recording Academy’s MusiCares fund assists musicians and industry professionals, and prioritizes those experiencing medical, dental, mental health, insurance, substance abuse or eviction emergencies.

Music Health Alliance

Music Health Alliance can cover up to $500 of emergency bills for two months for music professionals. These grants are for food, rent and medical costs.

Native Americans in Entertainment COVID Relief Fund

These grants of $2,000 are available to Native American writers, actors, directors and other entertainment industry professionals who’ve lost work during the pandemic. The funds can be used to cover medical care, moving expenses, childcare, groceries, rent, utilities and more.