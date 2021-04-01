Frameline LGBTQ+ Film Festival Returns with In-Person and Virtual Screenings

In addition to the return of in-person Pride this year, the LGBTQ+ community and our allies have something else to celebrate: Frameline45: The San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival. The cinematic event is back this year June 10–27 with outdoor and drive-in screenings, a Pride movie night at Oracle Park and virtual showings of narrative and documentary films with LGBTQ+ filmmakers, subjects and casts.

The program hasn’t been announced yet, but it will be the first one curated by Allegra Madsen, the director of programming who assumed her new role earlier this year. She comes to Frameline after curating PROXY Outdoor Film Festival and Black Light Cinema, a program celebrating Black filmmakers in Bayview-Hunters Point.

Last year, as COVID-19-related cancelations decimated the arts sector, Frameline produced a condensed online and drive-in showcase during Pride month in June. As Zoom became the norm, it re-emerged in September with a program of 30 feature films and six shorts, including trans, Brazilian coming-of-age story Alice Júnior and psychological thriller Through the Glass Darkly.

This year’s Frameline program will be announced in the coming weeks, and tickets go on sale May 25. Details here.