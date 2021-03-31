Camping is an Adventure for All Americans in 'Fatima's Great Outdoors'

Ambreen Tariq's new children's book, Fatima's Great Outdoors is a story about an Indian immigrant family's first time exploring the outdoors, and it's as much a story about curiosity and adventure as it is about trying to assimilate as an immigrant in this country. Tariq says Fatima's story is her own story. "Every moment in that book is real. Every snippet, every story."

Tariq's family moved from India to Minnesota during harsh winter months when she was just eight years old, and transitioning to a new life in a new country was challenging. She says she had a desire to fit in and be like everybody else. "I think this is a very universal immigrant feeling ... And that really is Fatima's experience." While Fatima's family might have sung Mohammad Rafi's Hindi songs on the car ride to the campground, and eaten samosas along the way, Fatima makes her father promise that they will eat bacon for breakfast, "just like the other American families." Tariq recalls begging her own parents to get beef bacon from the Halal butcher for their family camping trips growing up. "And yes, it was just a small thing when it comes to bacon ... But for Fatima it's a very big deal. It's a moment where she feels like she's doing it. She is actually camping like everybody else and enjoying it."

Tariq says that while nature is central to cultures throughout the world, "America has its own unique way of doing it. It's very categorized." According to the National Park Service's most recent 10-year survey, 77 percent of those who visited the country's 419 national parks were white. A lack of diversity in outdoor spaces is one of the reasons Tariq was compelled to write this book and start an online community called "Brown People Camping."

She says there are many complex reasons that America's outdoor spaces are primarily occupied by white people, like financial barriers to acquiring gear and outdoor know-how. "But there's also a very deep and dark history in this country around feeling confident and safe being in remote places." She cited the fact that many national parks sit on stolen Native American land, or that Black people have historically faced violence in the woods. And for immigrants, she says, imagery like "Confederate flags and other things that happen in remote places" may signal that people of color aren't safe or welcome in such places. "All of those reasons aside, this book is about saying, get out there, find your joy, find your safe space, build your community and do it the way you love it, because the outdoors is for everyone."