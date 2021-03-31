Watch: The (Very Exciting) ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Trailer

Maybe it’s for the best. If Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale had arrived last summer when it was supposed to, it’s quite possible that the on-screen stress would have tipped some of us over the edge. After all, in real life, we had our own restricted movements, weird face coverings, social justice uprisings, and—checks notes—fear of imminent death to contend with.

Now we have a new (read: less frightening for women) administration in place, and vaccines slowly do the job of reducing our confinement, it’s once again mentally safe to return to Gilead. And return we shall on Wednesday, April 28, when Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale finally hits Hulu.

A brand new trailer dropped yesterday and—blessed be the fruit!—it has everything we want from this dystopia. Close-ups of the bags under June’s eyes! Fred Waterford being quietly sinister! Marthas kicking the crap out of enemies! Mrs. Waterford in fancy prison! Aunt Lydia taking a bar to the neck! Moira walking with purpose! Janine doing shaky-voice-stress-face! Luke crying a bit! And Nick doing ... absolutely nothing! Oh, and there’s a bunch of explosions too. Don’t expect any neat conclusions though—The Handmaid’s Tale has already been renewed for a fifth season.