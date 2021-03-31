At SFMOMA, Adrian L. Burrell’s Collective Self-Portraits Defy Gravity

The poses, indeed, the choreography, of the images are striking as well. Situated casually in front of the Mexicali Rose, Burrell’s mother, Vanesa Burrell, looks off into the distance, a handgun held down by her side. The sun-bleached restaurant evokes the grainy texture of a Western film, while Burrell’s posture is classic Pam Greer hip. Coolness under fire. The attention to costuming, design, pose and location articulate and amplify Burrell’s skill as a master storyteller across the disciplines.

When I sat down with Adrian Burrell to discuss his work, we talked about his material choices, and how they tell the story of the women in his family. While steel wool does gesture to the importance of industrialization to Oakland’s history, for Burrell, steel wool reminds him of someone washing dishes. He was fascinated by its fabrication. “The process of being torn apart and then put back together. To be straightened, put in line, and manipulated in all these different ways,” he says. “To become this object of utility.”

It reminds Burrell of the role the women in his family often had to play, and of his grandmother, who from age 13 onwards, was a caretaker. The steel adornment in It’s After the End evidences the strength of and Burrell’s regard for the women, but it also proposes a creative possibility. What if, Burrell elaborates, you could “take that material that was never meant to be anything other than an object of utility and then make it defy gravity; to turn it into something it was never supposed to be and make it look good doing it.” The steel wool, as a material metaphor, articulates the labor of women who have been torn apart, pulled themselves back together, and now are seen in all their glory.

Pulling apart and putting together. Pulling apart and putting together. The fabrication of steel wool parallels the rhythms of the end of the world. It is the reliable drum beat that calls us to start anew. It is the swing of creation that brings us together, family and friends, to reimagine how we might hold each other in distress and push each other to grow into the future. In his collective self-portrait, Burrell offers us an image of how we might remake ourselves in the rhythm of a new order. He delivers a challenge to change ourselves to adapt to the world as we want to see it. It’s After the End of the World, Don’t You Know That Yet? reminds us that the end of the world is a timeworn (and material worn) tradition. Like many family traditions, it changes over time to fit the needs of those who carry it forward.

As it turns out, the end of the world is only just the beginning.

Author’s note: Therether Louis passed away on Dec. 3, 2020. This article honors her memory.