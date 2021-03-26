Larry McMurtry, Novelist And Screenwriter Of The West, Dies at Age 84

Larry McMurtry, a prolific, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Oscar-winning screenwriter, has died at age 84. He was beloved for riveting and yet unsentimental depictions of the American West in books such as Lonesome Dove as well as for tales of family drama including Terms of Endearment.

In a statement, his representative Amanda Lundberg said McMurtry "passed away last night, on March 25 of heart failure at 84 years old surrounded by his loved ones who he lived with including long time writing partner Diana Ossana, his wife Norma Faye and their 3 dogs."

In all, McMurtry wrote more than 30 novels as well as over a dozen nonfiction works that spanned memoir, history and essays. He wrote over 20 screenplays and television scripts as well.

McMurtry was also famous for his bookstore, Booked Up in Archer City, Texas. Even after selling off more than half of his holdings in 2012, he still had about 200,000 books between his private collection and the store.

When he won an Oscar in 2006 for the screenplay adaption of E. Annie Proulx's short story Brokeback Mountain, which he co-wrote with Ossana, his longtime writing partner, he thanked booksellers.