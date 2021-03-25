'Another Round'? This Tipsy Danish Film Asks, Why Not?

Before getting to what exactly goes wrong, though, I want to emphasize that Another Round is a very entertaining film. It's energetic, attentively shot and exceedingly well acted—which is impressive because it's so easy to overdo playing drunk. While all four friends are terrific, the film rightly orbits around Mikkelsen, a genuine movie star whose ambiguous, slightly sinister good looks make even the early, boring Martin charismatic. Whether tippling, moping or dancing—at which he's great, by the way—he's as good here as any of this year's Best Actor nominees.

This is Mikkelsen's second collaboration with Vinterberg, who made his name as co-creator of the movement known as Dogme 95. It sought to do for film what punk had done for music—strip away its pricey, overproduced commercial slickness and get back to something purer, more real and more aggressive. Vinterberg's breakthrough 1998 film The Celebration, was a sensationally good example—and like so many Dogme films, it was also gleefully naughty.

Two decades on, Vinterberg has kept some of that movement's trademarks, from the jittery hand-held camera that captures flickering emotions to its promise of the transgressive. The film's Danish title is Druk, which means "Binge Drinking"—a far less inviting title than Another Round. Curiously enough, the English title is truer to the film. You see, despite its surface realism and apparently bold theme, Another Round is the kind of safe film Dogme rejected.

Now, Vinterberg is no square, and his film is clearly rebelling against our modern puritanism about intoxication. He wants to celebrate the boozing and camaraderie that sustains a drinking culture like Denmark. And that's fair enough. Still, this doesn't free him from his obligations to the reality lurking in his premise.