'Another Round'? This Tipsy Danish Film Asks, Why Not?

In one of his many hymns to drinking, Charles Bukowski, that great bard of the barstool, explained the eternal promise of drunkenness. "It [takes] away the obvious," he wrote, "and maybe if you could get away from the obvious often enough, you wouldn't become obvious yourself."
This claim gets a test drive in Another Round, a crowd-pleasing Danish movie that's the frontrunner for this year's Oscar for Best International Feature Film. Directed by Thomas Vinterberg—himself a surprise nominee for Best Director—Another Round has an amusingly louche premise: Four middle-aged high school teachers decide to see whether their lives will be better if they always have alcohol in their system.
Mads Mikkelsen stars as Martin, a one-time live-wire who's become a bored and boring teacher, and a detached father and husband. One night he joins his pals Peter and Tommy for their friend Nikolaj's 40th birthday dinner. Over many bottles, Nikolaj tells them about a Norwegian psychiatrist who argues that human bodies are designed to run best with .05 percent alcohol in their bloodstream. (In the U.S., a person is considered legally impaired when their blood alcohol content is .08 percent or higher.)