'Soul Train' World Premiere, Lehman Brothers Trilogy Part of ACT's Upcoming Season

Samuel Getachew
Executive producer Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson with the creative team for 'Soul Train,' premiering at ACT in 2022 (L-R): Dominique Morisseau (playwright), Camille A. Brown (choreographer) and Kamilah Forbes (director). (Nicola Goode)

San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T) has announced the lineup and performance schedule for its upcoming season, including a return to in-person shows beginning in January 2022.

On May 22, 2021, the season kicks off with the world premiere of a virtual play written by Obie Award-winning Bay Area playwright Christopher Chen and directed by Pam MacKinnon. Commissioned by A.C.T, this virtual play will replace the west coast premiere of Chen’s play The Headlands, due to COVID concerns.

The world premiere of the highly anticipated pre-Broadway musical Soul Train will close out A.C.T’s season from Sept. 16–Oct. 23, 2022. Based on the beloved TV show of the same name, Soul Train is the first Broadway-bound musical with an entirely Black and female creative team. The show follows the journey of entrepreneur and radio DJ Don Cornelius beginning in 1971, as he creates a local dance show that goes on to become one of the longest running shows in television history and cements the musical trends of the next four decades.

Soul Train brings together Tony Award-nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau, Tony Award-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown, acclaimed director Kamilah Forbes, and Tony Award-nominated producer Matthew Weaver, among others, and will be executive produced by figures including four-time Grammy Award-winning artist Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Don Cornelius’s son Tony Cornelius, and Emmy Award nominated CSI creator Anthony E. Zuiker.

Ben Miles, Adam Godley and Simon Russell Beale (L-R) in 'The Lehman Trilogy' at the National Theatre. (Mark Douet)

After over a year of cancelled shows due to the pandemic, directors and creatives are just as anxious to return to in-person shows as theater-goers. “Whether it's by laughing, or throwing a prompt to the performers, or creating the spaces around the action, or actively listening so hard that the actors literally feel your energy, or clapping along and stomping your feet to the music,” said A.C.T Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon, “the audience makes the art form.”

Freestyle Love Supreme, the critically acclaimed hip-hop improv hit created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and the Bay Area’s own Anthony Veneziale, takes this ideal to the extreme. Known for its interactivity with the audience, no two shows of Freestyle Love Supreme are alike, with audience suggestions shaping musical numbers and riffs throughout. Conceived over 15 years ago and constantly growing and changing with contemporary pop culture, the latest iteration of the show runs from Jan. 21–Feb. 13 2022.

From Apr. 20–May 22, 2022, A.C.T. presents The Lehman Trilogy, the three-part internationally acclaimed show written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power, and directed by Tony and Academy Award winner Sam Mendes. The Lehman Trilogy tells the story of three brothers in Alabama who open a small store which becomes the Lehman Brothers firm. When that firm goes bankrupt nearly two centuries later, it catalyzes the biggest financial crisis in modern history.

MacKinnon also directs Fefu and Her Friends by Cuban playwright María Irene Fornés, running March 24–May 1, 2022, about eight women gathering at a New England country home in 1935.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place for all in-person productions. Season subscriptions are available now; single tickets go on sale at a later date. Details here.