SF Pride to Return in June with New In-Person Format

Parties, events, protests and support groups are where many LGBTQ+ people connect with their chosen families, so a year with few get-togethers has been rough for the community. But the good news is that San Francisco Pride today announced a return in June with a new format that allows for in-person events with social distancing in accordance with state and city safety restrictions.

Instead of a huge parade that packs downtown San Francisco with people, SF Pride will now be split into three smaller events under the theme “All In This Together.” On June 11 and June 12, the festival collaborates with LGBTQ+ film festival Frameline and the San Francisco Giants for a movie night at Oracle Park. The film program is to be announced, and the event will have limited capacity.

On June 18, the night before Juneteenth, an event at the African American Art & Culture Complex highlights the Black roots of Pride and celebrates influential figures like Marsha P. Johnson, a trans activist and early leader of the gay liberation movement in the 1960s and ’70s.

Lastly, there will be a Pride Expo with tables from queer and trans vendors and nonprofits, with no official date or location yet. More information about all three events will be announced in the coming weeks. Details here.