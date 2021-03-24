HBO’s ‘TINA’ Raises Questions About How We Treat Famous Survivors of Abuse

Arrington’s understatement is writ large throughout the rest of the film, as we see Turner tolerate—and politely answer—question after (often inane) question about her ex-husband. She often laughs when his name comes up, but the interviews are transparently, consistently painful for her. Her grace and patience under fire is thoroughly impressive.

TINA explains that Turner’s tell-all book, I, Tina (co-written by Kurt Loder) came about as part of the ongoing effort to preempt questions about Ike. As her success exploded after the 1984 album Private Dancer, Turner was besieged once more with queries about her abuser. “They’d bring up the same old stuff, over and over in every interview,” Turner’s manager Roger Davies recalls in the film. “We couldn’t stop it.”

Turner remembers, “Out of all the success I was having, why are they talking about Ike and Tina? I said to Roger, ‘I’m beginning to get really very depressed.’ And he said, ‘Well the only thing you can do is write a book.’ ... I wasn’t interested in telling that ridiculously embarrassing story of my life. But I felt that’s one way I could get the journalists off my back."

I, Tina was an instant worldwide best seller. But it did the opposite of end the chatter. Nowhere is this more obvious in TINA than during a clip from a 1993 Venice Film Festival press conference for What’s Love Got to Do With It?—the biopic based on the book.

After a journalist asks Turner what she thinks of the movie, she replies that she hasn’t yet seen it. When subsequently asked, “Why not?” Turner visibly stiffens, awkwardly fiddles with her microphone, and replies:

I am not so thrilled thinking about the past and how I lived my life. The story was actually written so I would no longer have to discuss the issue. I don’t love that it’s always talked about, you see ... This constant reminder is not so good, you know. I’m not so happy about it. So, do I want to sit at a screen and watch the violence and all the brutality? No. That’s why I haven’t seen it.

Turner’s husband, Erwin Bach, does not sugarcoat matters when talking about the effect these kinds of questions have had on his wife during their 33 years together. “When you talk to journalists over and over and over, for 20, or 30, or 40 years,” Bach says, “memories come back. She has, partly, dreams about it. They’re not pleasant. So I think these are the things that come back to her when she opens that book. It’s like when soldiers come back from the war.”

Ironically, Turner has to re-state her position on the matter at the start of TINA. “It wasn’t a good life,” she says. “It was in some areas, but the goodness didn’t balance the bad. So it’s not wanting to be reminded. You want to just leave that in the past. I don’t like to pull out old clothes. It’s old memories. You want to just leave that in the past and be done with it.”