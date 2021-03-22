Is America Finally Ready to Listen to Asian Women?

Deep in the flood of stories were common tropes and slurs: “Ling Ling,” “Oriental chick,” “Tiger Lily,” “Little China Doll,” “Geisha,” the “mail-order bride.” A woman wrote that after she moved to San Francisco, she was asked very casually among a group of “friends” if her vagina was as small as her eyes. Another woman from Charleston, South Carolina claimed that somebody suggested she should work at Forever 21 because “they loved Orientals there.”

Other women shared that they were repeatedly described as “exotic” and subjected to off-the-cuff remarks about Asian women’s genitalia (one woman shared that on a first date she was asked if she was one of those “hairless Asians”). They recalled too many sexually degrading comments to count (“You look like a pornstar I know,” “You’re my first Asian,” “Your body is so tempting,” “Speak Asian to me while we have sex,” “I’d like to eat some Chinese takeout tonight,” “I’d like to catch Yellow Fever”). As a Filipina myself, these damaging insults were so difficult to read.

And then there were stories that were much more atrocious. Stories that hit close to home for me. A stalking incident so horrible the woman still remembers the sound of her stalker’s footsteps. Others described dodging certain neighborhoods and businesses out of fear for their safety. And even in their workplaces, the sexualization followed them.

A woman shared with KQED, “At an office job I had, the CEO accidentally copied me on an email he sent his friends with the subject line ‘Happy Friday.’ Over a dozen photos of naked Asian women in the body of the email. At 20, I didn’t speak up like I should have. I was too scared of losing my job and income, good health insurance, a job that was flexible with my work schedule, was afraid no one would believe me. When my boss came to my cubicle to ‘apologize,’ he told me to delete the email in front of him.”

Another woman recalled meeting an elected official at a professional event. “I stuck my hand out and instead of shaking my hand, he put his arm around me and said to a group of colleagues: ‘Hey, look at me, I’m Woody Allen and I love Asian women.’”

Let’s be clear: these sexual jokes open the doors for dehumanization that leads to people like the Atlanta gunman to think of us as objects meant to fulfill their sexual fantasies.

Eroticizing our existence reconstructs our bodies into sexual objects. Summarizing the existence of Asian American women in a comedic sketch or a stereotype decimates the agency we fight to have over our bodies. It steals our childhood, our girlhood and our womanhood.

The podcast This Filipino American Life recently delved into how racial fetishization of Asian women is rooted in “European and American imperialism of Asia dating back more than 100 years. Military occupation has shaped and informed the ‘R&R’ economies at Subic and Clark in the Philippines, the global sex trafficking industry and low-wage work at massage parlors in the United States.” A Filipino shared with KQED, “One time I was on vacation at a resort in Clark, Pampanga. In the restaurant, two uniformed American servicemen approached us and asked us, ‘How much?’ We didn’t understand at the time that they thought we were prostitutes. We were around 15 at the time. One serviceman said to the other, ‘I don’t think they’re...you know.’ His friend scoffed and said, ‘You haven’t been here long. They’ll all do it for enough money.’”

These stomach-churning stories speak volumes about the everyday atrocities Asian American women experience.