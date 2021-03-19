'The Island We Made': Lip-Sync Opera and High Drag Sing an Ode to Mothers

"Our focus was not doing a pandemic Band-Aid. We needed to make this artistic expression that lived in its own right digitally," says David Devan, the company's general director. "For that reason, we don't see it going away. We see it augmenting our in-real-life performances." Opera Philadelphia has been using its new digital channel to try and expand the canon of contemporary opera, featuring work from Black composers like Tyshawn Sorey and Courtney Bryan, and Latina composers like Angélica Negrón, who composed the company's newest from the project, The Island We Made, which debuts today.

The Island We Made is a lullaby about mothers, an homage to the labor of childrearing. The lyrics are repetitive: my lungs, your voice, you made me, you fed me. The music was written by composer Angélica Negrón, who grew up in Puerto Rico in the '80s. Negrón says that her mother had many friends who were drag performers, so high glamour and high drama were regular parts of her childhood. "Just the immensity and the confidence of them, unapologetic, taking up space, for me was really impactful as a child to have around," Negrón says.