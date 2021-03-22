‘Punk House Oakland’ Captures a Bay Area Subculture Like Never Before

“We were so deeply alive,” Whitney says. “In our suffering, in our love for each other, in the things we were creating, in the things we despised. Just so, so much passion. And basically just trying live life like it was our last day on Earth every single day.”

In true punk rock fashion, Whitney doesn’t edit any of the content she receives. She just throws up the photos and asks followers to tag the people they recognize. Together for the first time, these photos act as a time machine for those who were there. And for those who weren’t, the collection offers a look inside punk houses—a lifestyle almost impossible to completely convey with just words.

“For me, seeing a true punk house for the first time, it was just mayhem,” Whitney recalls. “People lived under stairs, in the laundry room, in shacks out back, in vans in the driveway, it was just jam-packed. So many people and constant rotation of out-of-town travelers. I cannot overstate how in love I was with the scariness, craziness and feral wildness that existed in everyday life. Just complete wide-eyed wonder and awe that you could live this way, with no rules.”

As expected with a scene rooted in punk, music looms large across the pictures pouring in. Photos include backyard and basement shows, and a multitude of underground bands, local and otherwise. You can spot members of Pinhead Gunpowder, Screw 32, Avail, Los Crudos, One Man Army, The PeeChees, Black Fork, Talk is Poison, The Criminals, El Dopa, Defiance, The Enemies, Behead the Prophet, The Shattered, Logical Nonsense and many more.

Sometimes, it’s the more obscure bands that are the most fun to look back on.