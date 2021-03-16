In Amazon's Shadow, an America Divided in Search of 'Fulfillment'

"Regional inequality was making parts of the country incomprehensible to one another—one world wracked with painkillers, the other tainted by elite-college admission schemes," MacGillis writes. Amazon, he eventually posits, "was playing an outsized role in this zero-sum sorting."

At the heart of Amazon's sorting is its internal division. Now the second-largest private U.S. employer, Amazon is now a company with clout in both white-collar and blue-collar work. Employing some 1.3 million people worldwide, it's run—at least for a few more months—by one of the wealthiest people in modern history. MacGillis delivers a key insight:

"The company had, in a sense, segmented its workforce into classes and spread them across the map: there were its engineering and software-developer towns, there were the datacenter towns, and there were the warehouse towns."

Fulfillment visits each type of town, punctuating their many pain-points. The erosion of historic Black neighborhoods in Seattle. Anonymous, mass-recruiting fairs for warehouses in struggling suburbs. Deaths and injuries involving forklifts and trucks. A civic battle in Virginia over a power line to Amazon's data center—a plan that at first intended to seize land from residents of a century-old African-American enclave, but later took a different tack funded partly by new fees on local electric bills. (Amazon, MacGillis notes, sought a discounted rate.)

MacGillis lays out, with detail gathered through freedom of information requests, exactly how Amazon methodically built its presence in several communities: playing "the reluctant target rather than the suitor" to receive tax breaks and other financial perks, often demanding total secrecy. A recurrent spotlight falls on Amazon's tax-avoidance, which MacGillis calls out as contributing to "the unraveling of the civic fabric:" the company's facilities straining roadways, housing and utilities while eroding the governments' ability to support them.

A critic's business case against Amazon takes shape in the chapter about the company's push to become a top provider of office supplies to schools, governments and other organizations. A former pen salesman lays out, at a registered-guests-only expo MacGillis attended in Texas, how Amazon wins at the expense of small sellers: The company collects fees on every item that sells; it bears no cost for items that don't sell well, but can copycat hot sellers and drive even more demand by pushing prices down, eroding small sellers' profits while still collecting more fees.