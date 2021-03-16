'The Bachelor's Cluelessness About Race Comes to a Head in Season Finale

Acho, a former pro football linebacker who wrote the book and hosts a webcast called Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, led Monday's discussion with the deft charm of a man used to untangling complex racial dynamics for clueless white people. He explained thorny concepts and sympathized with James, who spoke about the extra burden of avoiding stereotypes while starring on the show. ("It's just what we're conditioned to do as Black men," James said. "Making people comfortable with your Blackness.")

Acho stepped up when longtime host Chris Harrison announced he would step away from the program—a move which came after Harrison tried to defend Kirkconnell by suggesting Antebellum parties weren't considered offensive in 2018, criticizing the "woke police" for targeting her.

It was a clumsy attempt at damage control that only made the controversy worse. Now Harrison's future with the franchise is in doubt—he won't be hosting the next two seasons of The Bachelorette airing this summer and fall—even as his dismissive attitude seemed completely in tune with how producers have shrugged off past criticisms regarding race on the show.

Rachel Lindsay, who became the first Black woman to star in the spin off series The Bachelorette in 2017, found her season marred by the antics of a white man who antagonized many of the show's Black male contestants and had a history of inflammatory social media posts. Lindsay, who was interviewing Harrison for the TV show Extra when he dropped his "woke police" comments, has emerged as a consistent critic of the franchise's handling of race.

Why doesn't the show do a better job of screening its white contestants' backgrounds? And why did it take so long for the show to name a Black man to star in The Bachelor in the first place? These are questions that are tough to answer for another reason; the show's producers don't talk openly about what they do or why they do it.

James has perfected the show's style of speaking in vague platitudes. So it was tough to discern from his answers Monday exactly what happened between him and Kirkconnell when the pictures surfaced; they both implied that she didn't take the controversy seriously enough at first.