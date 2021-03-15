‘Mank’ Leads Oscar Nominations In A Year When It's Easy To Judge For Yourself

Hollywood loves a movie about Hollywood, so it’s no real surprise that the Oscar nominations on Monday morning were led by Mank, director David Fincher’s story about the writing of Citizen Kane. It landed 10 nominations: best picture, actor (Gary Oldman), supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried), directing, cinematography, costume design, makeup, sound, production design and score.
Including Mank, there are a total of eight best picture contenders: The Trial of the Chicago 7, Minari, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland and Sound of Metal, all of which had six nominations total; and Promising Young Woman, which had five. (See the full nominations list for the 93rd Academy Awards here.)
And among the top films, there are certainly firsts. It’s the first year two women—Chloé Zhao for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman—have been nominated for best director, and Zhao is the first woman of color nominated and the first woman to have four nominations in one year. (Her other nominations are for writing, editing and producing the film.) Steven Yeun in Minari is the first Asian American actor, and Riz Ahmed the first actor of Pakistani heritage, to be nominated as leads.
Many expect the lead actor Oscar to be awarded posthumously to Chadwick Boseman, who died in August, for his final film role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Viola Davis was also nominated for her work in that film. Rounding out the best actor category is Anthony Hopkins, who plays a man dealing with the onset of dementia in the unusually structured film The Father. (Note: Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield were both nominated for Judas and the Black Messiah, in the supporting actor category.)
In the lead actress race, Davis will face Andra Day in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Frances McDormand in Nomadland, Vanessa Kirby in Pieces of a Woman, and Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman.